ATB Capital Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$21.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.91.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.10. 3,741,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,523. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.88.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 30.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.6568144 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

