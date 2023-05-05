ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASUUY opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. ASUSTeK Computer has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

