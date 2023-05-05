ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASUUY opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. ASUSTeK Computer has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.
