Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.65

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.65 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 244.80 ($3.06). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.79), with a volume of 1,006,717 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.12).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -162.99, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 11,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($32,917.54). Company insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.