Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.65

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.65 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 244.80 ($3.06). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.79), with a volume of 1,006,717 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.12).
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -162.99, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.09.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
