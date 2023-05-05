Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share.

Assurant Trading Up 2.0 %

AIZ traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.02. 34,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $190.72.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assurant by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

