ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Shares Down 0.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.18. 5,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 10,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($14.74) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $996.11.

ASOS Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

