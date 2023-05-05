Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Ashland updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. 5,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,829. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Ashland alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ashland

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.