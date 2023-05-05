Ascent Industries (ACNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.33%.

NASDAQ ACNT opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 5.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Industries stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries Co. ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.91% of Ascent Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

