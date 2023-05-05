Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Kay W. Mccurdy Sells 1,500 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AJG stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $214.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

