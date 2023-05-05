Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Shares Down 0.6%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 2,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.

