Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54.25 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $54.25 million and $9.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,746,480 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

