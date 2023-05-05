ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Up 1.8%

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.37. 1,375,933 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.86.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile
The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
