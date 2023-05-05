Arizona State Retirement System Sells 166 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

