Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $49.41 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

