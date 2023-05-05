Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 256,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.