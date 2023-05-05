Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after buying an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

AME stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.