Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.83 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.