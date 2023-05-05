Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $205.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $63,108,838 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

