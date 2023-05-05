Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

