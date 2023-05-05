Arizona State Retirement System Buys 71 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,201 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Autodesk stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

