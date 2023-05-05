Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 195 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $179.01 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,441.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.