Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

