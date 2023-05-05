Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
