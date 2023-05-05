Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 91,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,250. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

