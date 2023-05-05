Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 91,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,250. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
