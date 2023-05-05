ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,146. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

