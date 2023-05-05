ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.0 %

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.41. 79,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,371. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

