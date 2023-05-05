ARGA Investment Management LP Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,543,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.20. 7,328,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,879,809. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,925.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

