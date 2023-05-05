ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $264,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 16,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 86.17% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.