ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 54,030 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,030 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.89. 6,758,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,735,793. The company has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.