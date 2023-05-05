ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 176,657 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176,657 shares during the period. Hello Group makes up 2.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 4.23% of Hello Group worth $59,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 89,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,312. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MOMO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.