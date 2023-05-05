ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $152.06 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,040,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,063,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 6.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.20. 1,311,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

