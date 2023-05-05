ARGA Investment Management LP Has $752,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.74. 117,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,227. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

