ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 1,722 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.84. 43,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,606. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

