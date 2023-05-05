Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $108.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.53 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 and sold 5,002,493 shares valued at $144,305,643. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.