Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Trimmed by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 976,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

