Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $88.05 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Ardor has a total market cap of $88.05 million and $1.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

