Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ARDX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

