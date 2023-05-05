Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 237.26%. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.