ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,884. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

