Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Aramark has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 216,586 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.