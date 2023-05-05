Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %

Aptiv stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,471,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,983,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.