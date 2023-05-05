APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. APi Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 1,627,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 271.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in APi Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after buying an additional 454,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

