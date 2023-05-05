Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. 3,019,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 170,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

