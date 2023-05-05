APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 157.46% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Get APA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA Company Profile

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.