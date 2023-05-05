ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 962,438 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962,438 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 3.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.44% of Teck Resources worth $84,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,862. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

