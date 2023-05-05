ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,445.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $31.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,245.08. 212,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,065.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

