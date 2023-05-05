ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,051 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after purchasing an additional 936,811 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,895,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after buying an additional 321,628 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.3 %

DASH traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,258. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

