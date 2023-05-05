ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases New Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,484,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,962,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.09% of Itaú Unibanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $140,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,234,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,364,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,393,186. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

