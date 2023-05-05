ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $198,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,324,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 706,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

DADA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 689,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,085. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

