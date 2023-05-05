ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $12.89 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,725,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 4,113,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,634,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

