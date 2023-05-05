ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys 153,439 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,439 shares during the period. Seagen accounts for 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $73,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.14. 414,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,710. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.73.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.