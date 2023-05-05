Anson Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,449,000 after purchasing an additional 714,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 304,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,140. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

